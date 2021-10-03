Reese Witherspoon Begins Shooting For Netflix Movie 'Your Place Or Mine', Shares Pic

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon has begun shooting for her upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine co-starring Ashton Kutcher. The actor took to her social media and shared a few pictures as she heads to her 'rom-com roots'.

According to a report by Deadline, Your Place or Mine will be based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is reportedly making her directional debut with the project. The film centres on two best friends who change each other's lives as they swap homes for a week. While one decides to pursue a lifelong dream and the other decides to keep an eye on the friend's teenage son. Taking to Instagram, Witherspoon posted a series of pictures where she can be seen with the cast and crew of her upcoming Netflix film. "Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this! @netflix 🍎🗽🚖 #YourPlaceorMine[sic]," she captioned the post.

Check the post here:

Reese Witherspoon to co-produce Your Place or Mine

Your Place or Mine is being bankrolled by three different productions which are Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, and McKenna's Lean Machine. According to the online news site, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was sold to a firm backed by giant Blackstone Group for a reported $900M. Former Walt Disney Co executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs will lead the new venture with Hello Sunshine as its first acquisition. However, Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will be part of the board of the as-yet-unnamed company and continue to operate Hello Sunshine. Notably, Hello Sunshine has produced Apple's The Morning Show, which has an upcoming second season, and HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

More on Reese Witherspoon

Besides, Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon has also signed another romantic film with Netflix, The Cactus. According to Variety, the upcoming film is based on Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel of the same name. The film follows the story of a woman’s unexpected pregnancy at 45-years-old, causing her to rethink and learn to embrace the unexpected.

On the other hand, the actor will soon appear in Apple TV's second season of The Morning Show, along with Jennifer Aniston. She reportedly will also be seen in the upcoming drama film, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is slated for a 2022 release. The actor has also given her voice for an upcoming animated movie titled, Sing 2. Also, she will soon star in a sequel to the beloved Legally Blonde films, in its upcoming third instalment.

(Image: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram)