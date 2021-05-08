Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Poem Ahead Of 'Mother's Day' Dedicated To Struggling Moms

Mother's Day is just around the corner and Reese Witherspoon has shared a special mother's day post on her Instagram. She shared a beautiful poem written by one of her friends, on Instagram along with a long caption. Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post was dedicated to all the struggling mothers who raise children on their own, and also take care of other necessary things in life. Check out her post below.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post dedicated to moms

Reese Witherspoon’s post spoke about mothers who love their children and show them their worth. It also spoke about moms who teach children sacrifice and joy. The poem further explained the struggles a mother faces while taking care of the house and try their best in everything. Along with the poem, Reese shared in the caption, "In honour of Mother's Day, my friend @cleowade has written a beautiful poem for @baby2baby to celebrate all moms and help raise awareness for the unimaginable struggles mothers have had to overcome this last year. ❤️ If you’re able, please join me in supporting this incredible cause. Link to donate in stories & bio.”(sic). The poem was written by Cleo Wade, a poet.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post touched a lot of her followers. While an Instagram user described it as 'Beautiful', another wrote 'Amazing'. A user also left a comment 'Very nice thanks and happy early Mother's day to all momma's out there😍🔥❤️👏'. Another of Reese's followers who seemed to be touched by the poem wrote, 'This brought tears to my eyes. Thank you!'(sic).

Reese Witherspoon runs a book club by the name of Reese's Book Club. She recently took to Instagram to announce that her book club was now on TikTok. She shared a hilarious video of her along with the announcement. The popular actor was seen sitting on a pile of books, reading. She asked her fans to share their favourite books on Tiktok and promised to repost the one she loved.

