Remember When John Lennon Said There Was ‘No Point’ Writing A New Beatles Song In 1971?

The Beatles had been an absolute fan favourite music band back in the day. The band went on to receive many accolades and awards throughout their career. However, the band split up in 1970 leaving several fans disheartened. It was during this time that John Lennon delivered a statement mentioning that he feels it's pointless making a song with the Beatles again. During the time he had mentioned that making songs with the Beatles did make sense at one point in time. However, he does not wish to do the same anytime going forward.

John Lennon had been quite vocal about his beliefs and thus he spoke openly to the co-founder of Rolling stones in the interview held by them. It was in this interview when John was asked if he would like to record a song with the Beatles ever again. As soon as the question ended, John responded by saying “Not a chance”. Elaborating further the singer said that he wouldn’t want to record with anyone ever again.

He said that he would record with Yoko but he won’t record with another “egomaniac”. Lennon closed his statement by saying that there's room for only one on an album. He thus expressed that there's no point in recording with the Beatles and that he was clearly done with bands in general. John, however, added further on his previous statement and told the news portal that, there was once a time when he had a reason to do it. The artist felt that there’s no such reason to make music anymore with his ex-band.

However, despite his bold statements, the singer did collaborate with some of his ex-bandmates from the Beatles. For example, Lennon wrote one of Ringo Starr’s solo tracks named it's All Down To. The song at the time reached Number 31 on the Billboard hot 100. However, the song wasn’t a major hit as compared to other songs produced by The Beatles as a group. Ringo would eventually go on to release 12 solo songs that charted on the Hot 100 list, which was also a career milestone for him at the time. Hence despite John saying there’s no point in working with the Beatles, he still wrote a hit for Ringo eventually despite the band's break-up.

