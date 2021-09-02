Reunion: Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford And Others Joins Cast Of The Murder-mystery Comedy

Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford are all set to appear in an upcoming film, together! The upcoming project reportedly sees the actors in an ensemble comedy in the film, Reunion, according to Variety. Here's everything you should know about the exciting forthcoming project -

According to a report by Variety, Artists Road is slated to produce an upcoming ensemble comedy film, Reunion. The cast will include actors Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Jamie Chung and Michael Hitchcock. The four new cast recruits will join Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell. Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc, and Off-Road Productions.

According to Variety, the film will be, "about a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party. The story puts a whodunit spin on the genre of awkward, post-graduation gatherings with former classmates, it unfolds during a snowstorm that leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion."

The outlet also reports that production for the forthcoming film is slated to begin as early as this week, in Los Angeles. Reunion will be directed by The Perfect Date director, Chris Nelson and will be based on a screenplay by The Edge of Sleep writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Artist Road's Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak as well as Mickey Schiff and Lil Rel Howery will be producing the upcoming film. On the other hand, Bob Shaye alongside Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell will serve as executive producers.

Nina Dobrev has previously appeared in projects like The Vampire Diaries, XXX: Return of Xander Cage and The Perks of Being a Wallflower and will soon be seen in the film, Sick Girl while Jamie Chung has appeared in Sucker Punch, The Hangover Part II and will soon be seen in Dexter New Blood. Chace Crawford has appeared in the hit series, Gossip Girl for 6 years and is currently starring in the comic book-based series, The Boys. Hitchcock has appeared in films like Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman.

