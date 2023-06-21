Richard Gere Attends Yoga Day Event Led By PM Modi In New York, Calls It A 'nice Feeling'

Today, the world celebrates the 9th International Yoga Day, an occasion spearheaded by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Videos and pictures of celebrities as well netizens practising various forms of yoga have been doing the rounds since morning. News agency ANI caught Hollywood star Richard Gere arriving at the UN headquarters in New York to take part in International Yoga Day events.

International Yoga Day was initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

Yoga has been internationally popular for ages.

The practise has been touted by dignitaries and politicians alike as as India's 'soft power'.

Richard Gere on the experience of International Yoga Day

The Pretty Woman star arrived at the UN headquarters in style. He greeted reporters with a charming smile and said hello. On being asked how he was feeling, the veteran actor replied that he found the aura around him "open and embracing". Gere further added that he hoped that the feeling "intoxicates this entire building", referring to the UN headquarters.

#WATCH | Richard Gere arrives at the UN HQ in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi.



"...It is a very nice feeling here today," he says.

(Hollywood star Richard Gere attended International Yoga Day events at UN HQ, New York. Image: Twitter)

The actor went on to say that "we are responsible for each other". The Runaway bride star also commented that it was "a very nice feeling" to be part of the ongoing activities in honour of International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day as 'soft power'

In the year 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative of making the celebration of yoga an international event. It was celebrated for the first time in 2015, after the UN General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Yoga as a practice has had international appeal since times immemorial. International Yoga Day is celebrated in order to raise awareness all over the world about the several health benefits of practising yoga.

(Honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi attends International Yoga Day event at UN HQ, New York. Image: Twitter)

"Yoga is a unifier. Yoga is for everyone irrespective of nationality, ethnicity, faith or gender. Yoga is truly universal."



— PM @narendramodi ji on International Yoga Day celebration at the @UN

This year's celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations in the USA has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records with over 180 nations participating in the events. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself flown to the United States ahead of the momentous day to spearhead the ongoings. The Prime Minister was joined by New York city mayor Eric Adams, American singer Mary Millben, Indian chef and restauranteur Vikas Khanna, US war veteran Travis Mills, among others, to take part in the day's events.

(International Yoga Day event was attended by hundreds at the UN headquarters in New York. Image: Twitter)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that yoga has become India's 'soft power'. The minister led the day's celebrations with a yoga session at AIIMS, New Delhi. The session was attended by hundreds of participants.