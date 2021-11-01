Richard Madden Praises Priyanka Chopra, Says She Would Make 'awesome Marvel Superhero'

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra will soon be sharing the screen in the upcoming drama series Citadel. Madden who will be making his MCU debut as Ikaris through the movie Eternals, in an interview, said that Priyanka would make an awesome Marvel superhero. Meanwhile, Madden and Chopra star as agents of the intelligence agency Citadel in the upcoming series.

Richard Madden says Priyanka Chopra would be an 'awesome' superhero

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richard Madden was asked if his co-star Priyanka Chopra would fit into the MCU. The actor replied and said that Priyanka would make an 'awesome' Marvel superhero. He added that Chopra is a 'wonderfully talented actress' and that she would absolutely nail the role of a superhero. Madden teased and said that one-day audiences might see Priyanka as one of the Eternals.

Madden and Chopra will soon be seen in the upcoming American drama television series Citadel created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. The show also stars Roland Møller as Laszlo Milla, a lead operative of Citadel's rival intelligence agency, Manticore.

Priyanka Chopra on 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Matrix 4 or The Matrix Resurrections. Chopra took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections and expressed her excitement over the movie. She wrote, "They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives. So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix!. Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. "

Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and has been cast to star alongside Mindy Kaling, in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding. She will also be seen in the road trip movie Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@eternals