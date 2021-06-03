Ricky Martin Claims He Wasn't 'misleading Anyone' When He Dated Women

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is married to Syrian-Swedish painter, Jwan Yosef, since 2018. The couple is raising their two kids, a daughter, Lucía Martin-Yosef, and a son, Renn Martin-Yosef. But before coming out and living a happy life, Martin was often questioned about his sexuality and even dated women. Now, he clarified that he didn't mean to mislead anyone with that and was struggling with his sexuality.

Ricky Martin insists he wasn't misleading anyone when he dated women

In a recent interview with People for their Pride Month issue, Ricky Martin talked about his initial struggle with admitting that he is homosexual. Until he came out in 2010, anxiety was a part of his routine. He dated women publicly and even men at times but privately, throughout the 90s and 2000s. He was often asked about his sexuality at that time. The singer claims that he was confused about whether he was gay, bisexual, or not. He admitted that he dated "lots of women" earlier.

The most popular of Ricky Martin's relationships was with TV presenter Rebecca de Alba. They were together for seven years, from 1995 to 2002. He said that sexuality is one complicated thing. The artist explained that it is not black and white. It's filled with colours. When he was dating women, he was in love with women. It "felt right, it felt beautiful" to him. Martin noted that one cannot fake chemistry and that he wasn't misleading anyone.

In 2000, Ricky Martin was asked by Barbara Walters on national television if he was gay or not. "I just don't feel like it," he replied to the question. He said that the moments still haunt him. The Livin' La Vide Loca singer recalled that when Walters dropped the question, he felt "violated" because he was just not ready to come out. He admitted to being very afraid. He noted that there is a little PTSD with that incident. Martin asserted that if he could do things differently then he would have come out in that interview. He stated that it would have been great because when he came out, it just "felt amazing" to him.

Sharing a piece of advice, Ricky Martin added that there are "many, many" kids out there that don't have someone to look up to. All they have around them is people telling them, 'what you're feeling is evil' which could be degrading. He asserted that one can't force someone to come out. But if they have an egg and open it from the outside, only death comes out. But if the egg opens up from the inside, life comes out, he noted.

IMAGE: RICKY_MARTIN INSTAGRAM

