Ridley Scott Shares 'Gladiator' Sequel Update, Reveals Film Is 'already Being Written'

Filmmaker Ridley Scott recently revealed that the script for the much-awaited follow-up to his Russel Crowe-led 2000 released film, Gladiator is already in the process of being written, reported the news agency, ANI. He stated that it is inching closer to his top priority list. Scott also said that once he is done with Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go on floors. Scroll down to know more.

Ridley Scott says Gladiator sequel is 'being written'

According to the report, sharing the update, Ridley Scott said, "I'm already having (the next) Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go." Gladiator movie sequel was first announced in the month of November 2018. The film is slated to follow Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s power-hungry and immoral Commodus.

Gladiator movie showed both Lucilla and Lucius were saved by Crowe’s Maximus from the embittered Roman emperor before the gladiator passed on to be with his own slain family. While promoting 2019's release movie Men in Black: International, the film's producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald informed an entertainment outlet named HeyUGuy that the movie would be picking up over 25 years after the original one.

Paramount is producing the upcoming Gladiator sequel, along with Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman scribe Peter Craig who will be penning the screenplay. The movie is touted to follow Scott’s work on Kitbag, his Napoleon drama that explores the popular French military and political leader’s rise to power.

The film will see the director reworking with both Phoenix and Jodie Comer, who will also feature opposite Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Scott’s The Last Duel. The 20th Century Studios historical drama is based on the last legally sanctioned duel in France’s history. The Last Duel is slated for release on October 15.

Ridley Scott’s next movie this year is the Lady Gaga and Adam Driver starrer biographical drama titled House of Gucci. It also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. The movie is scheduled to release in the month of November this year.

Image: AP/Twitter/@publichistoryul