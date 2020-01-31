Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Are Allegedly Dating; Here's The Instances When They Were Spotted

Rihanna, who released her timeless album ANTI in 2016, is rumoured to be dating rapper, ASAP Rocky. Rihanna recently split from Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and that was it for their three-year-old relationship. Now, the singer is reportedly seen with rapper ASAP Rocky. According to reports, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been seeing each other casually. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were previously rumoured to be dating in 2013. The source also shared about their recent stay in New York. However, let's take a look at the times Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been linked together and their friendship.

Rihanna with Asap Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go way back. In Fact, there were also rumours about the two in 2013. These old friends were also reported to have had a romantic link in the past years. They recently appeared together at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on January 17. According to reports, this is the same day the pop star broke it off with Jameel. Riri and Rocky were also seen getting cosy at the concert. However, sources say that she is not looking to set up a future and just keeping it casual. They are also enjoying each other's company, said the source.

She is enjoying her time exploring the possibility of new relationships and fans are stoked as well as happy for her. They were first marked on a PDA while out in New York City back in 2013. But the rapper was quick to quash any rumours of a romantic liaison. He doesn’t even look at her like that, Rocky said during that time as reported by sources.

Back in December, ASAP and RiRi were also spotted walking the red carpet together at the 2019 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England (check out the picture below). But none of the artists has confirmed the relationship. The ANTI singer has also dated Chris Brown in the past. The 31-year-old singer and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, ended their romance because they weren't a good long term match and it was hard for them to maintain the relationship, said sources.

