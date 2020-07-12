Rihanna And Other Popular Female Artists Who Have Collaborated With Eminem

Eminem is one of the finest and most talented American rappers and songwriters. Eminem’s record-breaking career is one to be respected. Eminem made his debut in the Hollywood music industry with the song album, Infinite in 1996, and hasn’t looked back since.

Women are always known for pushing the culture forward, and it is also visible that some of Eminem’s most outstanding work has been produced alongside women of the pop and hip-hop worlds in the music industry. Here are the times when Eminem worked with a female artist from the music industry. Read ahead to know more-

Eminem's collaborations with popular female artists

The Monster (Eminem- Rihanna)

In 2013, Eminem released the song, The Monster, for his song album The Marshall Mathers LP. The song features the Barbadian singer Rihanna. The song was penned by Bebe Rexha, Jon Bellion, and AKS from Prosper, with production under the banner of Frequency. The song also has guest vocals by songwriter Bebe Rexha. The Monster witnessed Eminem and Rihanna collaborating with each other for the fourth time. The first three songs include Love the Way You Lie (2010), Love the Way You Lie (Part II) (2010), and Numb (2012). The lyrics of the song describe Rihanna coming to grips with her inner demons while Eminem ponders about the negative effects of his fame.

Beautiful Pain (Eminem- Sia)

Beautiful Pain is a song by American rapper Eminem featuring Sia. The song appeared as a bonus (extra) track on his 2013 album The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The song received critical acclamation and many entertainment daily described the song as an emotional-punched rap ballad of sorts. Fans have named this song as one of Eminem's best collaborations with a female artist.

Walk on Water (Eminem- Beyonce)

Walk on Water is a song by Eminem that has vocals given by the American singer Beyoncé. In 2017, the song released as the lead single from Eminem's ninth solo studio album Revival (2017). The song is penned by Eminem, Skylar Grey, and Beyoncé, and produced by Rick Rubin and Skylar Grey. The song made it to the Top 10 list in Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Also, the song made its way to the Top 20 songs in Hungary, Lebanon, New Zealand, Austria, France, Germany, Norway, and the United States. The song even received a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.

