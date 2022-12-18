Rihanna Gives First Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy, Fans Say He Looks Like Mommy | WATCH

Singer Rihanna has shared the video of her son on TikTok, and this is the first time that the face of her child has been revealed publicly. In the video, her son is showing some cute expressions. Rihanna welcomed her son, earlier in May, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. News outlet Page Six and TMZ confirmed the news that Rihanna gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.

In the latest video shared by Rihanna, she is heard saying to her child, "You are trying to get Mommy's phone?" as the baby tries to touch the smartphone. In the last part of the video, the baby is seen yawning with a blissful look on his face while looking out of the car through the window.

Rihanna reveals her baby’s face for the first time on social media | Watch

rihanna’s baby is so cute 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/Ogk8JdmR80 — heated (@tppstan) December 17, 2022

After the video went viral on social media platforms, fans and followers poured in their love. The video was also shared on the microblogging platform by fan pages. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "He’s so adorable. He has all of her features." Another person said, "Cute!" Another person commented, "He just told us the release date for R9, omg."

He’s so adorable I can’t pic.twitter.com/qskJVVp9Qv — Kay Minaj❄️ (Harajuku Barbie (@luvv0nika) December 17, 2022

In another post, shared by a fan page, Rihanna is seen with her boyfriend, both wearing black. Rocky is seen holding the child, and Rihanna is seen wrapping her son in a jacket. One user wrote, "Baby is so cute! "Have they said his name?" while another person commented, "A beautiful family."

(Image: Twitter/@TPPSTAN/AP)