Rihanna's Gleaming Met Gala Looks From Last 4 Years; See Pics

The Barbadian singer, Rihanna, calls herself Bad Girl Riri. The globally popular artist has been dominating the Hollywood and fashion industry with her vogue style statements. Rihanna's trendy fashion has always impressed the fashion police and gained her a huge fan following. The We Found Love singer made her debut appearance of Met Gala at the Met Gala 2007. Check out Riri's best Met Gala looks from Met Gala 2009 to Met Gala 2019.

Met Gala 2018

The theme for the year 2018 was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Inspired by the theme, Rihanna showed up to the event as an actual pope. The singer can be seen wearing a pearl and jewel-encrusted robe, matching papal mitre and necklace. She donned Christian Louboutin heels, hoop earrings by Maria Tash, and jewellery by Cartier. Rihanna's look was designed by Margiela.

Met Gala 2017

Rihanna dazzled at the Met Gala 2017's red carpet donning a Comme des Garçons look, straight off the Fall 2016 runway, that was an architectural wonder. Looking like a full-on fashion fantasy, Rihanna's sculptural piece was inspired by 18th-century “punks” and consisted of floral fabrics, layered and pulled apart like petals. In celebration of the Rei Kawakuba avant-garde theme, the singer wore an outfit created by a Japanese designer.

Met Gala 2015

Met Gala 2015's look of Rihanna is one of the most celebrated looks of the singer. The theme that year was China: Through the Looking Glass. The Work singer stunned at the red carpet in her Guo Pei-designed yellow dress. The dress, which had reportedly taken two years to make before Rihanna came across it, became the subject of a documentary by Pietra Brettkelly, titled Yellow Is Forbidden.

Met Gala 2014

Here, the theme announced was Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations. Rihanna didn't let a little formal dress code get in the way of her fun at the 2014 Met Gala. For the event, Rihanna slayed in a not-so-basic textured long-sleeve black dress with a down-to-there neckline in the back. The figure-skimming design was by Stella McCartney, who outfitted several women in attendance at the white-tie event. Take a look at Rihanna's Instagram.

