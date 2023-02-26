Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley Not On Talking Terms Post Lisa Marie's Death; Here's Why

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, actor Riley Keough, is not on speaking terms with her grandmother Priscilla Presley. Priscilla and Riley are currently engaged in a legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will in the wake of her passing. Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of the legendary American singer Elvis Presley and died back in January 2023.

As per reports via Page Six, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are currently estranged. The development comes after Priscilla filed a petition regarding an amendment Lisa Marie Presley made to her will back in 2016. The petition contests the amendment in Lisa Ann's trust and estate.

In the amendment, Lisa Ann Presley had named Riley Keough to be the trustee of the trust. This also entails being the beneficiary of Graceland, which is the late singer's tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee. It is composed of about 15% of Elvis Presley's estate.

Riley doesn't want a war with his grandmother

As per the outlet, Riley does not want to escalate and further hurt her relations with her grandmother. The outlet further details that Riley Keough has a huge legal team at her disposal, but doesn't want to retaliate to Priscilla's legal contest. The court hearing for the matter is scheduled for April 13 in Los Angeles.

In the previous rendition of Lisa Anne Presley's will, Priscilla Presley along with their former business manager Barry Siegel was named the co-trustees back in 2010. However, the amendment from 2016 transferred the charge to Riley Keough, which has now resulted in a dispute.