Rita Moreno Recalls 'dreadful' Abortion Ordeal In Light Of Roe Ruling; 'I Could Have Died'

In an unprecedented move, the US supreme court took away women's right to abortion by overturning the landmark Roe V Wade ruling of 1973. The direct implications of this ruling will lead more than half of the US states to ban or introduce severe restrictions on abortion. The decision has triggered a series of uproar from notable personalities and politicians.

This has also left doubt about women's body autonomy rights in the country. Echoing the distressed sentiments of millions of women in the country, legendary Hollywood actor Rita Moreno condemned the ruling and recalled her own 'dreadful' abortion ordeal with her former partner Marlon Brando.

Rita Moreno recalls her 'dreadful' abortion ordeal

In an interview with Variety, the West Side Story actor recalled getting pregnant with her then-boyfriend Marlon Brando before abortion was illegal in every state of the US. She revealed that Brando 'found a doctor through some friends' to carry out an abortion and added, ''He was a real doctor — Marlon paid him $500 — as opposed to something in a back alley,''

Her candid interview came in light of the reversal of Roe v. Wade that will lead to have grim and often fatal consequences for women. After her abortion, the 90-year-old actor found out that she was bleeding due to an incomplete procedure. Upon reaching the hospital, Moreno was told that she had a 'disturbed pregnancy'. She further added, ''The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.''

After abortions were legalized via Roe V. Wade, the veteran actor recalled being 'depressed'. However. the recent turn of events has left her 'depressed'. She stated, ''I think about the young girls. Taking it to the most extreme, girls who get pregnant because of rape or incest. Unfair isn't a strong enough word, but it's unfair."

The veteran actor does not plan to take this sitting down as she said, ''There are many of us. I'm thinking what are we going to do about this? If anything, this has reactivated us.''

