Rita Ora Confirms Her Marriage With Marvel Director Taika Waititi

Rita Ora, the pop sensation famous for her hit “Let You Love Me”, recently revealed that she has tied the knot with Marvel director Taika Waititi. The artist revealed her marital status while going through a recent interview. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora started seeing each other in 2021.

Ora appeared in an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast and stated that she is now officially married to the Thor: Ragnarok director. She also appeared in part to promote her latest single “You Only Love Me”.

Previously, PEOPLE had reported that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi had gotten married five months ago. However, the confirmation of their marriage only came now. During her interview, Ora was asked whether the rumours about her marriage were true or not. She replied in the affirmative, and said that she is “officially off the market.”

"Yes. Here we are," the star said happily. She added, “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

Rita Ora further talked about her wedding with the star. She said that the decision to get married came from a "let's just go for it” impulse. However, her wedding with the Jojo Rabbit director was exactly how she hoped it would be along with Waititi.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's relationship

The Marvel director and actor first saw rumours of his relationship with Rita Ora back in April 2021, when the British singer-songwriter took to Instagram and posted a picture of them together. She said in the caption, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Ora recently released the video of her single “You Only Love Me.” The video features appearances from a number of stars such as Lindsay Lohan, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sharon Stone and Kristen Stewart. The video also features a fictional wedding.