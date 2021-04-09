'Riverdale's Camilla Mendes Channels Inner 'Veronica' In Latest Photoshoot; Celebs React

Camila Mendes may be channelling her inner Veronica Lodge in her latest photoshoot with PAPER. The actor, who is quite active on social media, posed stylishly for the unique shoot inspired by retro fashion. Moreover, Camila appeared in a variety of outfits in the creative and imaginative photoshoot. Take a look here:

Camila Mendes channels inner Veronic Lodge

In the series of pictures, she can be seen posing stylishly as the shutterbugs clicked away in the background. The actor wore a satin blue suit with a matching skirt with feather details and bold eye makeup. She finished off the look with yellow stockings and a pair of white boots. She wore a green snake print dress with knee-high boots and soared as she blew a giant bubble gum. The picture showed a well-manicured hand ready with a pin to pop the giant bubble blown by Camila.

In the next image, a giant Camila stands with her arms reached out on both sides to keep her balance as a bird flows into her fluffy hat. She wore a blue and white jumpsuit, designed by Emily Watson, with a huge fur hat and red stockings. The blue sky made a scenic backdrop for the image.

In the final image, Camila looks no less than a vintage Barbie doll with an off-the-shoulder white top and a metallic pink skirt. She wore black socks with red stripes and red pumps to finish the look. Mendes posed as she pretended to cut her own topiary out of a giant bush.

Celebrities and fans alike went gaga over the pictures from Camila Mendes' latest photoshoot. The Politician actor Zoey Deutch was so impressed by the photos that she asked Mendes if she could "tattoo" it on her face. Stranger Things star Francesca Reale gave a big thumbs up in approval of the photos saying, "Yes to all of this". Sarah Ramos from Parenthood fame found the pictures hot as she dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Camila's co-star from Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, couldn't hold in her excitement and dropped heart eye emojis. Other celebs who gave their seal of approval to Mendes included Charli Howard, Mina Tobias, Maddie Phillips and many others.

Fans too shared their love for the Riverdale actor dropping tons of hearts and fire emojis for her, The pictures received more than 1 million likes.

(Promo Image Source: Camila Mendes Instagram)

