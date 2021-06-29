Rob Kardashian Shares Picture Of His Daughter 'Dream'; Calls Her 'Wonder Woman'

American personality Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to share an adorable picture of his daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Rob Kardashian shares a picture of his daughter

In the picture, Dream can be seen striking a pose while playing with her soft toys. She wore a grey t-shirt, denim dungaree and also opted for Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots. Along with the picture, Rob also wrote, “Wonder Woman” with many emojis. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Rob Kardashian shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comments section with all things nice. One of the users wrote, “yessssssssss little super hero”. Another user wrote, “absolutely cutest on this planet”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Earlier, Rob Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of herself spending time with her family on Monday. After celebrating her birthday over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a rare photo with her brother Rob Kardashian. "Soulmates," Khloé captioned the photo, which also featured their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Jenner also commented on the photo, writing, "triplet souls," with a white heart emoji. "Did you crop out my face?" Kourtney Kardashian joked. Take a look at the post below.

In the KUWTK reunion on June 18, 2021, Khloe Kardashian revealed why her brother Rob Kardashian chose not to appear in the recent seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She stated that he felt he needed a break from the series to deal with everything that was going on in his life. He was heartbroken, she continued, because he felt used by the women in his life and because he was a hopeless lover. The KUWTK series debuted on October 14, 2007, and will conclude its 20th season on June 10, 2021. During its run, the show has had over 14 spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Flip It Like Disick.

Image: Robert Kardashian Instagram

