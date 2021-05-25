Rob Lowe Reveals The Key Of His Successful 30-year Marriage To Sheryl Berkoff

Actor Rob Lowe has been married to jewellery designer Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. The couple is going to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in July. They often share photos of each other on their respective social media as well to give their admirers a sneak peek into their life. Recently, Rob Lowe has revealed the key to his successful marriage and his response nothing short of adorable.

Rob Lowe's marriage secret

The Holiday in the Wild actor appeared as a guest on the Goopfellas podcast in 2019 and spilt the secret of his long and happy marriage. He said that it all depends on who one picks as their partner. Rob revealed that he got lucky as he got married to his best friend. He also advised that if one wants to marry their best friend, they should go ahead with it.

More about Rob and Sheryl Berkoff

They first met in 1983 on a blind date but decided not to pursue each other for a serious relationship. But a couple of years later, they met again on the sets of Bad Influence. This time they fell in love with each other and did not wait for long to get married. They tied the knot in 1981. They have two sons Matthew Edward Lowe and John Owen Lowe.

On May 21, rob appeared as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show wherein he revealed his plans for his anniversary celebration. He said that he intends to play golf with his wife. He also went on to joke that Sheryl hates golf but since marriage is a compromise, she will have to play the sport. He later said that since their anniversary should include something his wife likes and he intends to plan a spa treatment for her, organise a ‘nice lunch’ and a ‘walk on the beach’ as well.

Rob Lowe's movies

The 57-year-old actor has starred in some of the most commercially successful movies like The Outsiders, The Hotel New Hampshire, St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night… and Square Dance. He is currently a part of a drama show titled 9-1-1: Lone Star wherein he plays the role of Owen Strand who is a firefighter. Its cast also includes Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, and Jim Parrack among others. He also serves as the executive producer of the show.

