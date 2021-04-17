Robert De Niro Is Running Out Of Money Due To COVID-19 Amid Ongoing Divorce: Report

Legendary actor Robert De Niro married Helen Grace De Niro in 1998 and the couple split up in 2018. As reported by Daily News, the 77-year-old actor has been running out of money due to his nasty divorce amid the pandemic. The Supreme Court Justice of Manhattan ruled out that the star's ex-wife will receive $1 million annually and the former couple will also be selling their $20 million house, as revealed in a hearing on Friday.

Robert De Niro reveals he's running out of money

Rober De Niro's attorney Caroline Krauss told Daily News that the actor is running out of money due to the pandemic's impact on Hollywood. He also added that the veteran actor's lifestyle is to be blamed, adding that the actor is old and should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace. The location of the couple's house, slated to be sold next, is not disclosed. De Niro is known to have a house in Tribeca. His attorney added that the income from Robert De Niro's next two movies will go toward paying his income tax bills for 2018-19. He also added that he wants to get the couple separated and is working on settling their bills, hoping to save most of their savings.

The star and his wife have been wanting to get separated since December 2018. They initially fought for the custody of their 9-year-old daughter who they had through surrogacy. The couple also shares a 23-year-old son together. After this was settled, the couple is now fighting over the terms of a prenuptial agreement. A previous hearing revealed the couple's lifestyles. Robert de Niro's wife's average monthly spending was $215,000 a month on credit card and $160,000 in cash.

During an online court appearance, Robert de Niro's wife accused him of flying in his private jet and revealed he spends nearly $50,000 for a private jet for the weekend. On the other hand, Robert De Niro's divorce lawyer accused her of increasing her spending in the final years of marriage. He alleged she spent $1.2 million at high-end boutiques, Dolce and Gabbana, Stella McCartney, the Madison Etro store, Manolo Blahnik, and many more.

(Image Source: Robert De Niro's Fanpage/Instagram)

Disclaimer | the above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.