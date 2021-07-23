Robert Downey Jr Supported His 'Avengers' Co-actors When Marvel Threatened To Sue Them

One reason why 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron has been one of the most expensive films ever made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is it was the first time when its cast members demanded paychecks they deserved. According to a report published by Deadline in the year 2013, many cast members threatened MCU to walk out of the movie. At the time, actor Robert Downey Jr was the one who stood up for his Avengers co-actors against Marvel.

Robert Downey Jr fought for his Avengers co-actors

According to the report, many actors negotiated their contracts with MCU, after being paid insufficiently for their first appearances. Even Downey, who took home over $70 million for the first Avengers film and even more for Iron Man 3, had tried to get a salary hike publicly by hinting that he may quit his role in the upcoming Avengers franchise. During an appearance on Jon Stewart's show, the actor had said, "I don’t know. I had a long contract with them and now we’re gonna renegotiate".

The report suggests an insider had said that several actors earned only $200,000 for Avengers and Robert Downey Jr earned $50 million. The difference caused several bad behind-the-scenes. A source revealed to the outlet that Marvel created animosity by "strong-arming and bullying on sequels" and called it counterproductive.

At the time, reporter Nikke Finke had written that Marvel had threatened to sue or recast when the actors' contracts and options were challenged. This prompted the actors to ask them to go ahead with the threat. The reporter also penned that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth was not particular about returning to its franchise anymore especially after not-so-pleasant work experience on the second part of Thor. The report suggests that Scarlett Johansson also stated that she is not going to cut her quote.

As per the report, the Avengers cast members were united behind Downey who was perceived as the 'leader'. The actor had already sent a message to Marvel Studios that he won't be working for a place "where his colleagues were treated like trash". Later, the film's helmer tried defending Marvel by not commenting on the subject specifically.

IMAGE: AP

