Must-watch Robert Pattinson Films Apart From The Twilight Franchise

Robert Pattinson who will be essaying the role of Batman has played various interesting roles in his career. He was introduced to the audience as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire. He then went on to star as Edward Cullen in the romantic-fantasy franchise Twilight. Robert Pattinson acquired worldwide recognition because of the franchise based on books of the same name. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson’s other roles apart from these commercial hits.

Robert Pattinson’s interesting roles

1. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is considered to be one of the best performances in Robert Pattinson’s career. In the film, The Lighthouse Robert Pattinson played the role of a lighthouse keeper alongside Willem Dafoe. In the film, Dafoe and Pattinson get stranded at the lighthouse due to a storm and eventually start seeing visions and imagining things. This psychological-horror film directed by Robert Eggers premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Atlantic Film Festival.

2. Maps to the Stars (2014)

Maps to the Stars was a satirical drama film directed by David Cronenberg. The film marked the second collaboration between David Cronenberg and Robert Pattinson. In the film, Robert Pattinson played the role of a limousine driver in LA. Pattinson’s character as Jerome Fontana was also an aspiring actor and screenwriter. The film received critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival and Robert Pattinson was appreciated for his role in the film.

3. Cosmopolis (2012)

Cosmopolis was another film that starred Robert Pattinson which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Cosmopolis was a thriller film directed by David Cronenberg which was based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name. The film received positive to mixed reviews but Robert Pattinson’s performance as the twenty-eight-year-old billionaire was critically acclaimed.

4. Good Time (2017)

Good Time was another critically acclaimed performance delivered by Robert Pattinson. This Pattinson starrer crime film was directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Robert Pattinson played the role of a small-time robber in the film who wants to bail out his developmentally disabled brother. Good Time premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and Robert Pattinson was also nominated for several Best Actor Awards at various Film Festivals for his role in the film.

