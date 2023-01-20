Robert Pattinson Opens Up On 'insidious' Male Body Standards; 'Tried Every Fad...'

Robert Pattinson recently opened up about 'insidious' male body standards in Hollywood. The actor admitted while he doesn't have any body image issues, he has tried several 'fads' and followed diet regimes.

Speaking to Evening Standard, the 'Batman' star said, "I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once."

"It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late," the actor added.

Robert Pattinson also mentioned his reluctance to talk about his movie-related gym regimen, adding that it might be "very embarrassing" to do so frequently because there will always be a man in better form than you.

Robert Pattinson, well-known for his performances in the 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' series, recently underwent a physical transformation for his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 'The Batman'. The actor adhered to a strict diet before filming the shirtless sequences in the movie.

Robert Pattinson's technique to get in shape

Last year, Pattinson revealed some of his techniques to get in shape to prepare for his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film 'The Batman'.

The actor said, 'I had about three months before the movie started, and then you're working out before and after work all the time. You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you're counting sips of water.'

On the work front, Robert Pattinson will be seen next in 'Mickey 17', which will be released in theatres on March 29, 2024. The actor will be seen playing two versions of himself in the movie.

Helmed by 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho, 'Mickey 17' is based on the sci-fi novel of the same name written by Edward Ashton. The book was published in February 2022.