Robert Shaw's Famous Shark Hunter Role In 1975 Film 'Jaws' Did Not Earn Him A Dime?

Actor, novelist, and playwright, Robert Shaw has essayed many memorable roles in his brief lifetime of 51 years. The Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee, has starred in iconic movies like A Man for All Seasons, The Sting, Jaws, From Russia with Love, Battle of Britain and Young Winston among others. Now, this may come as a shock to many Robert Shaw fans, but for his role as the shark hunter 'Quint' in Jaws, the actor didn't even earn a penny. What led to this and his tragic death three years after Jaws was released? Read more to find out

Robert Shaw didn't earn a dime for Jaws?

The actor who is widely celebrated for his roles in A Man for All Seasons, the mobster Doyle Lonnegan in The Sting as well as for his role in From Russia With Love where he fought James Bond. Shaw was a heavy drinker who had 10 children in his lifetime. The actor had an early demise due to a heart attack, only three years after the iconic Jaws was released. After his death, his estate's worth was estimated to be $766,865, which is surprisingly low considering his magnanimity.

Why Didn’t He Have Money?

According to IMDB, Shaw earned about $500,000 for his role in Jaws, however, all that money was given off to the government to pay off his tax debts. He also tried to evade it by fleeing away to Canada, but he received no good luck. He struggled with tax issues his whole life, as he once recounted that he doesn't spend much on himself, maybe a drink. He added that he had an interest in fast cars, and I now have a Mercedes 450SL, further mentioning that the tax situation in Britain is impossible.

Tax troubles surrounded Shaw

Not just with Robert, tax problems run rampant to date with other stars as well. USA star Todd Chrisley would brag about not paying his share of dues. Once Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, Chris Tucker, nearly lost his career thanks to a $14 million tax bill. Over time, the tax evasions have even come up in tabloids.

Few rumours floated last year that Prince Harry would move back to England so he could avoid paying US taxes, whereas he is still in the US to date. The Academy Award nominee, Shaw, may not have earned a dime for his hunter role in Jaws, but he managed to earn a huge fan following, with audiences remembering the legend till this day.

