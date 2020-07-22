Last Updated:

Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Donates To Homeless Shelters On His 69th Birth Anniversary

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams honoured her late father on his 69th birth anniversary by donating to several homeless shelters. Read ahead & know more.

robin williams

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams donated to the homeless shelters around the country in order to honour her late father on his 69th birth anniversary. On July 21, she took to her Twitter and shared that she will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as she can. She also urged the fans to join her if they like. Check out the tweet below. 

Zelda Williams honours late father Robin Williams

On July 21, Tuesday, late actor Robin Williams would have turned 69. Thus, to pay him respect and honour his doings, his daughter Zelda Williams did some charity work. Sharing the donation news with the fans, Zelda wrote, "I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today" with a heart emoji. 

Zelda Williams also shared a series of screenshots on Twitter. Here, the screengrabs showed the celeb's contribution to the homeless shelters. Check out Zelda Williams' Twitter. 

Fans' reactions 

Netizens also were seen wishing Robin Williams on his birthday. They also shared positive reactions to Zelda's post. "He may be gone from the world, but he will always be in our hearts. May your glorious dad peace in eternal peace", a user commented. Some of the fans also extended their support and made donations to honour Robin Williams. One of the netizens reacted, "What a great idea! I'm donating to https://theroadhome.org in Salt Lake City in his honor. The Road Home focuses both on keeping families together and assisting them to find jobs and retain a home when they're able to move out of the shelter. A cause close to my heart". Check out some more fans' reactions below. 

After Zelda Williams' philanthropic act, the actor also announced that she will be off on social media for a while. She took to her Twitter and thanked all the fans who supported her and honoured Robin Williams on his birthday. Take a look at her tweet. 

Robin Williams committed suicide in August 2014. He hanged himself at his home in Paradise Cay, California. As per his wife Susan Schneider Williams, he was struggling with Lewy Body Dementia. It is a brain disease that impairs your thinking, memory and movement control and is a common type of progressive dementia. Robin Williams died at the age of 63. 

