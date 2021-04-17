Rohit Reddy On Sharing 'private Moments' With Anita Hassanandani 'without Anyone Watching'

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy's Instagram recently a picture of the couple stealing a kiss. The kiss, which was supposedly a 'private moment', was captured by their friends and Anita's co-stars Aditi Bhatia, Krystal Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti. Take a look at the pictures here.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy steal a kiss

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy took to his Instagram and shared pictures of the duo kissing each other. The first photo showed the couple stealing a kiss while the second photo showed Anita's co-stars and friends Aditi Bhatia, Krystal Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti's reflections as they click the couple's photos. The third photo shows the duo looking at the photos clicked by their friends. Rohit in his captions wrote, "I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over!

SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF!" and also tagged Ekta Kapoor in the post.

Friends and fans react to Rohit Reddy's Instagram post

Anita Hassanandani tagged Krystal Dsouza and Ekta Kapoor in the comment section and wrote that they should all go to Goa for such private moments. Aditi Bhatia left a laughing emoticon in the comment section. Other actors like Sameera Reddy and Tisca Chopra dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. The majority of the fans left laughing and heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently became parents to a baby boy named Aarav. The couple often share pictures of their son on their respective social media accounts. Recently, the actress shared a throwback photo from pregnancy days. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote that she missed her belly and also that she missed being pregnant. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy in the post and wrote that she was ready for another baby. She also jokingly wrote that her husband will probably unfollow her after reading her caption.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show franchise Naagin. The actress appeared in season 4 as well as season 5 of the show. Anita is also known for her role in the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Shagun Arora. The actress has also appeared in various Bollywood movies like Kucch To Hai, Yeh Dil, and Krishna Cottage.

Source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.