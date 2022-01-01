Rupert Grint Opens Up About Reuniting With 'Harry Potter' Cast, Says It Was A 'big Moment'

Potterheads all over the world rejoiced as the cast of Harry Potter reunited for a special reunion episode to commemorate 20 years of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone's release. Three main leads Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint along with other cast members reminisced about their time on the sets and discussed several important scenes. The reunion episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premiered on HBO Max on January 1 and in India, the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ronald Weasley in the movies opened up about how it was filming the 20th-anniversary special episode with all his co-stars.

Rupert Grint on reuniting with his Harry Potter co-stars

In an interview with EW, Rupert Grint revealed how it was like shooting the special reunion episode and said, "It's a big moment. It was our entire childhood. We grew up on those sets, so it has incredible meaning to me and Dan and Emma and everyone else. Even though we hadn't really caught up much in between seeing each other, on the reunion day, it was like we didn't need to. It's like we're cousins. There's that kind of ease about it. It's always nice. (sic)"

Apart from the three main leads Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, cast members like Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch also joined the episode. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates were also featured in the reunion special.

During the episode, the cast made several revelations, Emma Watson who played the role of Hermoine Granger revealed when she fell in love with Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy. She said, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."

(Image: @harrypotterfilm/Instagram)