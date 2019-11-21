Rupert Grint Says He Saw 'spark' Between Emma And Tom On 'Harry Potter' Set

Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, said there was always a little spark between his co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy respectively. Emma Watson was recently in the headlines for saying that she considered herself 'self-partnered'.

Grint, who plays Ron Weasley, recently commented on the romantic rumours between the pair in an interview with a local media outlet. He said that there was always something while commenting on the rumours that Emma and Tom have been dating in the past months after the two posted numerous photos together. Grint also added that any spark between the two actors on the sets of Harry Potter was most probably a kind of playground romance.

Emma Watson recently made headlines when she said in an interview that she saw herself as 'self-partnered'. Her declaration was viewed in terms of re-framing a traditionally negative relationship status and helping remove the stigma that comes with being single.

As she nears her 30th birthday, Emma Watson said that while it took her a long time, she is finally happy with being single and said she now refers to it as being self-partnered.

Tom said that that it was the first time he heard of the term but he thought it was great. He went on to say that he would consider himself self-partnered.

When asked about a Harry Potter revival, Grint said that it was an amazing period of his life and those who worked with him but he does not think that they would be keen on jumping back. In his next project, Grint will be starring opposite Nell Tiger Free, Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose in the upcoming psychological horror series The Servant on Apple TV+.

