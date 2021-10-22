'Rushmore' To 'Moonrise Kingdom', Wes Anderson Films To Watch Before 'The French Dispatch'

From eccentric characters to a perfect medley of humour and despair, Academy award-winning filmmaker Wes Anderson is one of the most prominent figures of the cinematic world having contributed extensively to the world of cinema. Not only his distinctive narrative style and camera work has set an example for the upcoming filmmakers, but his ability to immortalize every character on screen is something admired by many experts. With over 25 years of experience and ten successful films under his belt, the director's latest offering was the romantic comedy titled The French Dispatch.

The film, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and more released on October 22 in India. After receiving a rave response during its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival, netizens are expecting nothing short of a masterpiece from the modern-day auteur. However, before enjoying the star-studded film, here are the top five Wes Anderson films you need to watch.

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Released in 2014, the comedy-drama film follows the story of a concierge named Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes) who gets falsely framed for a murder in the Grand Budapest Hote. While attempting to prove his innocence, Gustave befriends a lobby boy named Zero Moustafa played by Tony Revolori. The wide shots and picturesque location of the hotel were some of the charms of the film.

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox

Marking Wes Anderson's first entertainment stop-motion film, Fantastic Mr. Fox is based on the Roald Dahl children’s book of the same name. The film, released in 2014, follows the story of the fox reverting to his thriving habits whilst saving his community from the danger posed on them indirectly via his own action. George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray were some of the big names responsible to voice the characters.

3. The Royal Tenenbaums

Starring Luke Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman and more, the 2001 comedy-drama titled The Royal Tenenbaums follows the story of three siblings. The hilarious dramedy takes turn when the three siblings, who are talented and successful in their own ways, have to return to their estranged father after he announces that he is dying from cancer. The movie is considered Anderson's signature work.

4. Rushmore

The 1998 comedy film featured Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel and more in the lead role. The story revolves around Max, a student in Rushmore Academy who excels in everything except academics. He later falls in love with his teacher. However, Max finds out that his mentor is in love with the teacher too. The duo then engages in a rather hilarious fight to woo the teacher.

5. Moonrise Kingdom

The 2012 romantic comedy features Kara Hayward, Jared Gilman, Bill Murray and Edward Norton in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a 12-year-old orphan named Sam falling in love with Suzy. The mischievous duo run away to an island resulting in a search mission involving the entire town. Wes Anderson's interpretation of the young love theme was critically praised by many.

