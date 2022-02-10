Russell Crowe Joins Cast Of Spider-Man Spin-off 'Kraven The Hunter' Live-action Movie

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel, and Sony are now expanding Sony's Spider-Man Universe and are all set to bring the character of Kraven the Hunter on screen. The maniacal hunter, Kraven, is an iconic Spider-Man villain and MCU has been trying to get the character on screen for a long time.

Earlier this year, the studio announced that Kraven the Hunter will be getting his own solo movie with former-Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the titular character. After more than a year, the makers have now started adding new cast members and actor Russell Crowe has been roped in to play an undisclosed role.

Russell Crowe joins cast of Kraven the Hunter live-action movie

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Russell Crowe has joined the cast of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film, Kraven the Hunter. Crowe will reportedly be playing the role of one of Kraven's family members, possibly his father. Crowe's role in Kraven will be his second Marvel gig as he will also be joining Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year in Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus.

Meanwhile, Kraven the Hunter is widely regarded as one of Spider-Man's most formidable enemies. Sony announced that Kraven would be getting a solo movie back in 2018 and by May 2021 they had cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead role. After having portrayed Quicksilver in the MCU, the actor got another go at playing an iconic Marvel character.

Kraven was supposed to be in No Way Home: Tom Holland

Tom Holland had earlier revealed that Kraven was supposed to be introduced in MCU much earlier. In an interview with Collider, Holland shared that Kraven was supposed to be the main antagonist in the third instalment of the Spider-Man movie, but things didn't work out and it was made into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland said, "for a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff. Jon Watts (director of No Way Home) pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun."