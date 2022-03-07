Russia-Ukraine War: Gigi Hadid To Donate Fashion Week Earnings For Aid To Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day with Russian forces declaring a ceasefire in four cities on Monday, including Kyiv. Amid the critical situation in Ukraine, many international filmmakers and celebrities have extended support to the people affected in the country. Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid has decided to donate her Fashion Week's earnings towards the aid of Ukrainians.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gigi shared some stunning pictures from the Fashion Week with a heartfelt note in the comment section. Gigi wrote, "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history." She added, "We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something."

Gigi stated that she is pledging to donate her whole earnings of Fashion Week in support of her fellow model Mica Argañaraz. She wrote, "Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine."

A part of her note read, "Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for the war, not leaders." She concluded her note by writing, "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. (sic)"

Bella Hadid donates part of her Fashion Week's earnings

Earlier, Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid also decided to donate a portion of her salary for the cause. She wrote, "I will be donating a part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations."

The supermodel added, "To my model friends and colleagues and whoever is also struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to. Fashion can be very lonely and can make one feel like an outcast, even more so when it comes to politics/ anything other than “fashion."

(Image: @gigihadid/Instagram/AP)