Russo Brothers Thinks MCU's 'Secret Wars' Will Be 'bigger' Than The Infinity Saga

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) concluded its Infinity Saga in 2019 with 23 films. The MCU became one of the biggest franchise around the globe. The movies in the Infinity Saga and the end with Avengers: Endgame was applauded by the audiences. It is considered as one of the most ambitious projects as it bought numerous stars in one frame. However, Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed four films in the MCU, thinks that a secret wars film will be bigger than the Infinity Saga. Read to know more.

MCU’s Infinity War Saga will be beaten by a Secret Wars project

Anthony and Joe Russo are among the most popular directors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with an online portal, the Russo brother was asked if they would return to helm another project in the MCU, which they said would be Secret Wars, and what appeals to them about that story. Answering the question, Anthony Russo said that it would be the biggest movie the audience could possible imagine and that is what really excites them about the story. He stated that the ambition of Secret Wars is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.

Joe Russo explained that he read Secret War comic when he was 10 to 11-year-old, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. He mentioned that it was one of the first major books to do that and it was really event-storytelling at its finest for him. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. Joe stated that he also likes the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. He said that they like complicated relationships between heroes and villains. They like villains who believe they are heroes in their own stories, so it is all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. Joe Russo noted that to execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.

Earlier, Anthony and Joe Russo have expressed that they would like to return to the MCU with a Secret Wars project. Currently, Marvel Phase Four is undergoing, which is on halt due to the coronavirus or COVID-19. Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson will begin phase four in the MCU. Marvel Studios has it's planned lined up till 2022. Till now, there is no confirmation of whether Secret Wars will take place or not.

