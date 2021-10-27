'Rust' Electrician Shares Last Photo Of Halyna Hutchins With Alec Baldwin On The Movie Set

The tragic accident on the sets of Rust left Hollywood heartbroken after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during rehearsal. With the investigation in motion, several details of the incident have surfaced pointing at negligence and unprofessionalism on the part of production leading to the tragedy. Several across the film fraternity intended their condolences to the victim's family and strongly opposed actions resulting in unsafe conditions on the sets of a movie.

Now, Serge Svetnoy, a gaffer on Rust set, has shared the last photo of Hutchins on the set with actor Alec Baldwin. Earlier, the electrician had also weighed in on the tragedy and narrated details of the fatal incident revealing that he was standing 'shoulder-to-shoulder' with the Ukrainian cinematographer when she was shot.

Rust gaffer shares last photo of Halyna Hutchins from the set

Taking to his Facebook handle, Serge Svetnoy shared the last image of late Hutchins from the sets of Rust in New Mexico. The photo shows the crew filming on the church set at the Bonanza Creek Filming Ranch in Santa Fe. Hutchins can be seen clad in a puffy jacket, knee-high boots, and a hat with headphones over it while actor Alec Baldwin, who plays an outlaw in the film, is acting out a scene.

Following the post, Svetnoy shared his 'vision' on the Rust tragedy by revealing that he and Hutchins had been working together for years. He wrote, ''I worked with Her on almost all of her films. Sometimes we've shared food and water. We've been burning under the sun, freezing in the snow on the shoots. We took care of each other. Yes, I can say with 100% confidence she was my friend. WAS!!!''. He further revealed that he was with her when she was fatally shot by writing, ''Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands.''

He further scathingly called out the producers for hiring amateurs to handle dangerous equipment on a film set by stating, ''It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism',' he continued, ''I'm calling out to the Producers! To save a dime sometimes, you hire people who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job, and you risk the lives of the other people who are close and your lives as well.'', he further added.

The Rust tragedy

On October 21, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun accidentally shooting the director and cinematographer at a Santa Fe film set in New Mexico. The team was filming for the upcoming film, Rust. The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

