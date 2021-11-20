'Rust' Tragedy: Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins To Be Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

A month after the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, she will be laid to rest this weekend in a private ceremony, with only family members and close friends in attendance. According to People, the late cinematographer's ashes will be buried at an undisclosed location. Her grave marker has the words 'Halyna Hutchins, ASC, 1979-2021' inscribed in it, with another heartfelt sentence dedicated to the artist.

In a conversation with the website, Hutchins' husband and attorney Matthew Hutchins, called Halyna the love of his life, noting that her loss has devasted the dreams of their family. Also talking on behalf of their 9-year-old son Andros, Matthew mentioned that the silence of her being gone forever has left a 'suffocating stillness' at their home, noting that their love and care for the artist grows manifold as they narrate her story.

'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to be laid to rest

Halyna's husband further hoped that her work would inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the globe and lastly thanked the 'generous' supporters who've showered unrelenting kindness and thoughtfulness in these tough times. Hutchins was shot on the sets of Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a gun during their rehearsals in a church on October 21.

Upon investigation, authorities in New Mexico noted that the projectile leading to her death and causing injuries to director Joel Souz, was indeed a 'real lead bullet'. Santa Fe County's Sheriff Adan Mendoza mentioned that '500 rounds of ammunition' were discovered on the film's sets, which comprised of blanks and dummy rounds as well as what they suspected to be live rounds. Mendoza further noted that there was 'some complacency ' on the sets.

A search warrant affidavit from the Sheriff's office noted that Alec Baldwin was handed the gun by assistant director Dave Halls. Dave yelled 'Cold Gun' indicating that the revolver wasn't loaded and safe to work with, post which the bullet was fired by Alec. The affidavit further mentioned that neither Dave nor Baldwin knew about the live ammunition.

The investigation is still going on, with the film's production being halted. Alec had also expressed his shocking state right after the accident, noting that he was in constant touch with the cinematographer's family. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he tweeted earlier.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HALYNA HUTCHINS)