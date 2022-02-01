'Rust' Tragedy: New Mexico Legislator Introduces Gun Safety Bill For Actors

After the tragedy that took place on the shooting sets of Rust, a new Bill was introduced on Monday for the safety of the team on sets. According to the Bill, actors and other personnel who handle firearms on film sets in New Mexico would be required to take a gun safety course from the state Department of Game and Fish before the cameras start rolling. As per the Bill, if any company fails to comply with the norms, a "valid certificate of competency in the safe handling of firearms" would be ineligible for the state's film credits under Senate Bill 188.

The legislation came in the aftermath of the Oct. 21 fatal shooting on the Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Authorities have said actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

New Bill introduced after Rust shooting tragedy

"I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic incident on the Rust film set," Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, who is sponsoring the bill, said in a statement. "Having personally used a similar revolver on film sets, I know there is no space to be cavalier with these firearms."

According to a Mexican media outlet, the bill would require all actors and prop personnel "to be familiar with the deadly power of firearms and trained in proper gun safety," a news release states. The course would teach firearms safety and responsible firearm use.

Meanwhile, for the unknown, months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's fatal death on the shooting sets of Rust, her family is taking the first step toward filing a wrongful death lawsuit. As per Variety, a Santa Fe, NM, attorney, Kristina Martinez, filed a petition on Wednesday to be appointed as the personal representative of Hutchins’ estate. New Mexico law requires the appointment of a personal representative before a wrongful death lawsuit can be pursued, which the estate has three years from the time of Hutchins’ death to file. The attorney is seeking an appointment “solely for the purpose of investigating and pursuing a lawsuit under the New Mexico Wrongful Death Act in the courts of New Mexico,” the filing obtained by Variety states.