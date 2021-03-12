Ryan Coogler Calls Making Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman The 'hardest Thing'

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, due to colon cancer. The actor was supposed to play the King of Wakanda in Black Panther II. However, following his demise, the makers are working on the movie with giving honor to his character and making changes. Now, direct Ryan Coogler shared his feeling about working on the sequel without Boseman.

Ryan Coogler talks difficulty of moving on without Chadwick Boseman on Black Panther 2

In a recent conversation on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast, Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler updated fans about the project. He said that he is currently going through the script, after the changes. The filmmaker explained that one thing that he has learned is that however, you want to look at it, it is difficult to have perspective on something while you are going through it. Coogler noted that this is one of the more profound things that he has ever gone through in his life, having to be a part of keeping Black Panther 2 going without Chadwick Boseman. He asserted that Boseman was like the glue that held it together.

Ryan Coogler added that one has a personal life, a professional life, and a private life. He mentioned that when you work on something that you love, those things blend, they come together. Your life kind of becomes your work for the better part of it. So, he is trying to find a work-life balance, as he is working on building two things that can stand on their own. He admitted that he is not there yet. But this is without question, the "hardest thing" he has ever had to do in his professional life, he asserted.

Marvel Studios has decided to honor Chadwick Boseman by not recasting Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This means that the upcoming installment will focus on other characters and changes in the script were inevitable. Black Panther 2 cast brings back Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett as they will reprise their roles from previous movies. The sequel is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.