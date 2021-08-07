Ryan Gosling In Talks With Kevin Feige To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a plethora of superhero films produced by Marvel Studios. The latest reports suggest that La La Land fame Ryan Gosling will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently in talks with the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige regarding the same.

Ryan Gosling may join Marvel Cinematic Universe

As per a report by Koimoi, there are several actors who are speculated to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there has been a new addition to the long list. If reports are true, Ryan Gosling is set to make an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and take on a role that has not been disclosed yet.

Marvel has been known to surprise fans on multiple occasions. Christian Bale’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe came as a shock to fans. Bale will portray the role of God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder, which was directed by Taika Waititi. The film marks the fourth installment of Thor in the series. What adds charm to the much-awaited movie is the reunion between Waititi and Chris Hemsworth. The duo collaborated for the first time in Thor: Ragnarok.

Another star incorporation that left Marvel fans elated was that of Ethan Hawke as he readies to take on his role in Moon Knight as the antagonist. Apart from these welcome surprises, fans are now waiting hopefully to confirm if Ryan Gosling will also become part of the Marvel family.

Gosling's Crazy Stupid Love completes 10 years

Gosling also starred in the hit film Crazy, Stupid, Love, which completed ten years of its release this year. The actor starred opposite Emma Stone, and the two seem to have undeniable chemistry on-screen. Other films the duo has starred in together include Gangster Squad and La La Land.

The writer of Crazy, Stupid, Love, Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on the film’s 10 year anniversary. Responding to IMDB’s tweet, he recounted his favourite scene from the film. While doing so, Fogelman also revealed a secret from the film’s set. He said that his favorite scene is where Gosling and Emma fall in love in bed. All improvised.

Ten years. Damn.



My favorite scene is Gosling and Emma falling in love in bed. All improvised. I thought everyone had lost their minds and that none of it would be in the movie - I left set early, irritated. I’m a dope. https://t.co/BTM1u7Trou — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 29, 2021

Gosling also starred in The Nice Guys, First Man, Blue Valentine, and many other films. He also played the lead role in the iconic 2004 film, The Notebook.

Picture Credit: Ryangoslinguk-Instagram

