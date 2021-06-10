Ryan Reynolds And Stray Kids' Bromance Continues On Social Media, Fans Can't Get Over It

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been quite open about his love for the K-pop band Stray Kids. Ryan has always praised the band and he even shares some updates whenever the band posts something on social media. Recently, Ryan took to Instagram to share a tweet by Stray Kids in which they thanked Ryan for sending the bottle of his gin Aviation.

Ryan Reynolds' bromance with Stray Kids continues on social media

Ryan Reynolds has been open about his love for the K-pop band Stray Kids for quite some time now. It all started with the May 20 episode of Kingdom: Legendary War, Korean boy band Stray Kids performed a unique mashup that was inspired by Deadpool's God's Menu. It was mashed up with Korean girl band BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU. Few hours after the episode was released, a fan shared a fun edit of Felix's intro from the song performance. Ryan Reynolds then replied to this tweet and said, “Oh Hello Stray Kids,” which then started a cluster of conversational tweets between Ryan and Stray Kids.

On May 23, Ryan shared another tweet in which he revealed that he is sending a bottle of gin from his company Aviation which is signed by himself. Recently, Stray Kids took to their account to confirm that they have received Ryan’s gift and their gift of a signed copy of their latest album In Life is on its way. Ryan shared the screenshot of this tweet and shared it on his Instagram story with a sticker of love. Take a look at the photo below.

Two things.



First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.



Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian pic.twitter.com/uoiwTthoHp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 23, 2021

Netizens are showering immense love on this new bromance of Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids. After Stray Kids replied to Ryan Reynolds regarding receiving the gift, Ryan replied and asked, “You sent the entire band right?”Netizens are loving this interaction and one of the users pointed out that Stray Kids might be the luckiest K-pop band ever to get replies from such a big superstar whereas others congratulating Stray Kids. Some of the users also pointed out that the signature of Ryan Reynolds from the bottle of gin has faded. Check out some of the reactions below.

You sent the entire band, right? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 10, 2021

Okay are Skz the luckiest fanboys or what??



Getting replies from their faves on a daily. I want to sleep where they sleep to get such luck — UGLY GREEN OGRE ANTAGONIST!🐺 (@straykidsmala) June 10, 2021

Also Mr @VancityReynolds please tell us you are working on a Collab or a feature with Stray kids. We will take any crumb. Even if it's a second. Either you featuring them or them featuring you 🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾 — UGLY GREEN OGRE ANTAGONIST!🐺 (@straykidsmala) June 10, 2021

