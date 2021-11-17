Ryan Reynolds Appears On Antiques Roadshow As His 'Red Notice' Character Nolan Booth

Ryan Reynolds made an appearance on the popular show Antiques Roadshow but with a hilarious twist. The actor appeared on the show as Nolan Booth, the art thief from his movie Red Notice. Reynolds, however, did not show up at the show empty-handed as he brought Cleopatra's egg featured in the movie with him.

Ryan Reynolds appears on Antiques Roadshow as Nolan Booth

Red Notice started streaming on Netflix last weekend and has been impressing the audience ever since. While the movie didn't impress in its limited theatrical debut the week before, but as it premiered a week later, it bagged the biggest opening day in Netflix history. The movie currently stands at number 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 list.

Red Notice stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot and follows their characters in a cat-and-mouse game across the globe. Johnson's John Hartley is an FBI profiler looking to nab Gadot's notorious art thief the Bishop, which then leads him to unwillingly take Reynolds' Booth for help. However, Booth himself is looking to steal three rare artefacts known as Cleopatra's Eggs, thus putting him on a collision course with the Bishop.

Netflix Film Club shared a new video starring Reynolds as he slipped into his Nolan Booth persona to get a feel for how much one Egg would fetch on Antiques Roadshow. He even sits down with the host Lark E. Mason to discuss it. See the video here:

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in the movie Free Guy, he played the role of a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-playable character in an open-world video game and becomes the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator. The film was a commercial success worldwide making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021 and received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the clever concept and compared it favourably to a combination of action video games and science fiction films such as Ready Player One, The Truman Show, The Matrix, Grand Theft Auto, and Fortnite.

Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in the science fiction film The Adam Project alongside an ensemble cast of Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. He will play the role of a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds