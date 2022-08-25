Ryan Reynolds Praises Indian Restaurant In Europe, Owners To Honour Him With Special Dish

Soothing his taste buds while enjoying Indian cuisine, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds seems to have relished the delightful food served to him during his trip to the UK. The actor on Wednesday shared a flyer of an Indian restaurant located in the UK on his Instagram Stories while crediting it as the “best Indian food in Europe."

Soon after the actor shared the flyer, fans thronged the restaurant to get a taste of the delectable Indian cuisines. According to the Guardian, the restaurant named Light of India is located in Cheshire town of Ellesmere Port and has been run by the Rahaman family for generations.

Ryan Reynolds relishes Indian cuisine at this restaurant

As per the report by Guardian, the Deadpool star has been spending time in the UK and has taken over the ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Though it is still not clear whether the star dined or ordered takeaway from the restaurant, his Instagram story has created a strong buzz.

The 45-year-old actor took to his now-deleted Instagram stories and shared a pamphlet about the curry house, and wrote, "Best Indian food in Europe." No sooner did the actor share his fondness for the Indian cuisine, than the bookings at the restaurant immediately shot up. Though the story is currently not available, however various fan pages have shared the same on social media.

Just Ryan Reynolds saying an Indian takeaway in Ellesmere Port is the best in Europe 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z8S8nEzOhV — Matt. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@m_w890) August 21, 2022

As per Guardian, the owner's son Shaa Rahaman revealed that they found out about Ryan's visit only when the actor posted the review on Instagram. "The first we knew anything about it was when Ryan posted his review. We asked my parents if he had been in but they didn’t even know who he was. We showed them a picture and they couldn’t remember seeing him. So it may be that he or a member of his team ordered and collected a takeaway," Guardian quoted him saying.

Further, the 28-year-old Shaa also revealed that he wants to get in touch with the actor to see if they can name a dish in honour of him like “the Deadpool masala”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in Netflix's sci-fi drama The Adam Project. The film was helmed by Shawn Levy, who also directed the actor's previous movie, Free Guy. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds surprised fans as he announced Deadpool 3 with Shawn Levy. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an edited picture of his three characters - Free Guy, Adam, and Deadpool. Announcing the film, he wrote then, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie (sic)"

IMAGE: Instagram/vancityreynolds