How Ryan Reynolds Prepared To Get Into The Shoes Of His Character In 'Deadpool'

Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool is a 2016's action superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. On talking about preparing for his superhero in Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds told an entertainment portal that he had to bulk up fast and gain muscle. He also revealed his workout routine for the lead role. Read ahead and know how Ryan Reynolds went through an intense workout for his role as Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds' prep for Deadpool

Talking to an international entertainment portal, the actor had shared that he has been a huge fan of Deadpool all his life. He said that he always wanted to play the superhero's character. However, despite a lifelong affection for the character, he didn't have a lot of time to actually prepare for the role and when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself, he had to bulk himself up in no time.

Ryan Reynolds explained that Deadpool was a last-minute addition to Wolverine so he had to gain muscle quickly. He further added that he was eating, like, live children as they passed in order to bulk up. It was a helpful thing to get used to, even if it would be another seven years before he got the chance to bring a more accurate version of Deadpool to life onscreen, he added.

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds spoke about his diet and workout. He said that workout plans for bulking up requires you to eat a lot and eating right is extremely important. As per the interview, he had no carbs at night to ensure the maximum amount of muscle growth. He also ate small, healthy meals every two to three hours while he was awake.

Talking further about his workout regime, Ryan shared that he did not restrict himself to the gym to do it. Things were arranged from him in a way that he can exercise wherever and whenever using online programs designed by one of his trainers, Don Saladino. He further added that he did not wish to meet someone at four in the morning in a dark gym. He just wanted to go when he can go.

