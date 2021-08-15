Ryan Reynolds Reveals Disney Wants A 'Free Guy' Sequel: Suggests A Hilarious Name For It

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently starred in the action-comedy film Free Guy. The film received much love from viewers and is currently on a 45-day run in theatres. While fans of the actor are enjoying his video game action film, he recently treated them with the news of a Free Guy sequel. The actor also suggested a hilarious name for the sequel film via social media.

Ryan Reynolds says Disney wants Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds recently took to his Twitter handle to share a hilarious GIF of Taika Watiti from the film. Along with the GIF, the actor revealed Disney had ordered a sequel to Free Guys. He wrote, "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony." He further gave the sequel a hilarious name with the reference to the movie. Reynolds wrote, "If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed." Fans of the actor were thrilled to know about the sequel as they reacted to the tweet. The official Twitter handle of 20th Century Studios retweeted Reynold's post. The director and co-producer of the film, Shawn Levy reacted to the post with "Yuuuuuuuup."

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Details about Free Guy

Free Guy is a fictional video game film that stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. The film revolves around a bank teller, played by Reynolds, who discovers that he is a background character named Guy in a video game called Free City. He decides to become the hero of the game with the help of its programmers. During his quest, he also finds some romance with the coder, placed by Comer. The film also cast Taika Watiti, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Hower, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in pivotal roles. The film also has cameos by several iconic actors. The Shawn Levy directorial film released on August 13 and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios. It is the first Disney movie to have a theatrical-only release for the first time in a year. The film was co-produced by Ryan Reynolds, Sarah Schechter, Shawn Levy, Adam Kolbrenner, and Greg Berlanti.

