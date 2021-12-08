Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Took A Break From Acting As He Didn't Want To Miss Time With Kids

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds shared that he would be taking a break from acting as he wrapped the filming of his upcoming movie Spirited. The actor has now opened up about why he decided to step back from acting and said that he wanted to spend some more time with his kids and family. Reynolds added that he wanted to focus on his creative agency Maximum Effort, which he co-founded in 2018. Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively share three daughters; Inez Reynolds, James Reynolds and Betty Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds talks about stepping away from acting

As per People, Ryan Reynolds spoke with LinkedIn News Senior Editor, Jessi Hempel, who asked the actor about his break from acting. Ryan said, "Well, I've done a lot of acting and I am extremely passionate about Maximum Effort. The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids." He added, "When I'm shooting a film, I'm oftentimes in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well."

The actor added that he wanted his kids to have a normal life, he said, "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too."

Earlier this year, Ryan took to his Instagram and shared that he had wrapped the shoot for his movie Spirited. As he made the document, he also shared that he would be taking a 'sabbatical' from acting. He wrote, "That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds