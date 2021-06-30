Ryan Reynolds Says He Was 'sobbing' While Watching 'Avengers: Endgame' Fan Reactions

Ryan Reynolds has gained immense recognition for his portrayal in Marvel Comics' film Deadpool. However, this time, Ryan Reynolds was spotted talking about another Marvel movie - Avengers: Endgame. The actor spoke to Total Film and revealed that he sobbed after watching fan reactions of the 2019 Marvel movie during its opening weekend. The actor was present to promote his movie, Free Guy.

"I was sobbing in the morning"

Ryan Reynolds said that maybe he is emotional because of everything happening in the world right now, but he was sobbing this morning watching the fan reactions of Avengers: Endgame. He added that the movie has some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that he has ever seen. The actor mentioned that seeing the reactions on the movie made him excited to return to the theatres. He said that one thing he is really looking forward to and that he really misses is being in a theatre and watching a movie that way. He continued that it’s a unique experience.

Talking about movies’ release dates being pushed due to the pandemic outbreak and changing experience of watching movies, Ryan Reynolds said that he did notice that the nature of watching movies will have changed from what he once knew before any of this s*** happened. He added that he was already looking for entertainment outside of the norm for him. Ryan continued that he means the world feels very hostile, cynical and scary. He added that so he found himself looking for entertainment that left him feeling better, walking out of a movie theatre where he is walking on sunshine instead of wondering how he might drink himself to sleep or something.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame released on April 26, 2019. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The flick brings together all the Marvel superheroes, played by actors including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Evangeline Lilly, Jon Favreau, and Paul Rudd. In fact, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson who debuted in MCU as Captain Marvel recently will also be a part of the film. Meanwhile, actor Josh Brolin will also resume the role of Thanos in the venture following Avengers Infinity War.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.