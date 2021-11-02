Ryan Reynolds Thanks Wife Blake Lively At WSJ Innovator Awards, Says 'she's A Genius'

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was recently recognised as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at the WSJ Innovator Awards on November 1, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. During his acceptance speech, Reynolds expressed gratitude to his wife Blake Lively, with whom he shares daughters- James, six-year-old, Inez, five-year-old, and Betty, two-year-old, for her constant support.

Ryan Reynolds thanked his wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds, while receiving the award at the WSJ Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards, said, "I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed." The actor then joked that the latter comment sounded like something that police should be involved in.

Other awardees at WSJ. Innovator Awards included American socialite Kim Kardashian and Skims for brand, rapper Lil Nas X for music, Lewis Hamilton for sports and Sesame Street for public service, among others.

The Free Guy actor, while speaking with WSJ. Magazine for its November 2021 issue, said he sometimes overworks himself professionally in order to not allow his mental health to become an issue. He said that he 'tends to bite off way more than he could or should chew.' He said that maybe it is the Canadian sensibility that he has to 'deliver this.' He added that he 'will do that at the cost of his own well-being sometimes.'

The actor continued that 'he fixate on things' and 'that is sort of the engine of anxiety.' He said that 'I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario.' He stated that he 'slept at a perfect right angle for so many years.' He added that he 'tends to pave over anxiety with work, and, to a lesser extent, achievement.' He said that 'one wants to tick boxes sometimes.'

Earlier, in October, Reynolds announced that he would be taking a 'little sabbatical' from filmmaking when he shared a BTS shot from his upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film titled Spirited. He told the magazine about the decision and said he is looking to be more 'present' within his life. He said that his 'goal is to be as present as he can and not just tick a box just to do it.' He is 'fully embracing and living that right now and it has been amazing.'

Image: AP