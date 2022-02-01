Ryan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' First Look Photos Out; Here's All About Its Plot

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are popular for their superhero avatars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors now come together in a different space and an altogether periods of time. The duo is starring together in the film The Adam Project.

The first look posters of the film have been unveiled and created excitement among the audiences. The film also stars Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner, and the characters that they portray seem too intense if the first looks are anything to go by.

The first look posters of The Adam Project out

In one of the stills from The Adam Project, one could see Ryan Reynolds along with Mark Ruffalo and child actor Walker Scobell. Both the senior actors could be seen with wounds and some blood on their faces.

In another still, Zoe Saldana pointed a high-end gun as Ryan Reynolds looked on. The duo was also seen sharing some light-hearted and intense moments in the stills released by Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds had blood on his vest as he interacts with Walker Scobell in another still.

Another still was of Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner, who seemed sombre over something. In one of the other stills, Ryan and Walker stare above as their high-end vehicle stood in the air.

Directed by Shawn Levy, THE ADAM PROJECT tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father… pic.twitter.com/Dm3ZkIGg7J — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

…to come to terms with his past while saving the future… pic.twitter.com/hV9AkBvOYB — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

"I haven't personally done a movie that reflects my life the way THE ADAM PROJECT does." - Ryan Reynolds



THE ADAM PROJECT is time hopping to Netflix globally March 11 🕓 🚀 👨‍👦 pic.twitter.com/rN39RIJgUP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

The Adam Project plot

The plot of the film revolves around the lead character Adam, who is a time-travel pilot, who goes back in time to join his younger self and his late father. His journey is about learning about his past as he attempted to save his future.

As per a report on Vanity Fair, the story was around Adam's journey in 2022 from 2050 after his time-travel ship to his past to search his lover Laura, played by Zoe Saldana, gets damaged.

He meets his father, who passed away a year before his arrival. His father was a scientist who played a part in the time-travelling technology's invention, but his son had started to resent him since his death. ​

Jennifer Garner plays young Adam's mother as she struggles to come to terms with her husband's death.

The Adam Project is gearing up for release on Netflix on March 11. The film has been directed by Shawn Levy.

Image: Twitter/@NetflixFilm