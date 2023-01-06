Sadie Sink On 'Stranger Things' Final Season: 'It's Going To Be Awful' To Say Goodbye

'Stranger Things', the American horror drama series, will film its fifth and final season this year, but Sadie Sink, the actor who plays Max Mayfield in the show, is not looking forward to it.

Sink, who made an appearance on the Today show to promote her film 'The Whale', said: "We know that it's happening and that it's the last season, so it's going to be emotional in nature I'm sure. It's going to be awful. These kids, this entire case and crew, it's family. People say that all the time, but I genuinely mean it."

In the last season, viewers saw Eleven rescuing Max from Vecna's terrible fate. Despite knowing that her character has survived for another season, Sink said she doesn't know what will happen next.

What do we know about 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

The Duffer Brothers, creators of 'Stranger Things', said at a post-season four debrief Geeked that they considered permanently killing Max but decided against it in favour of having her coma play a significant role in the upcoming season.

Nearly every member of the show's enormous ensemble cast will be fair game as the end draws near.

Sadie has been a part of the main cast since the second season of the show alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Until the premiere of the final season of Stranger Things, Sink can be seen in her most recent film, 'The Whale' where she plays Ellie, the teenage daughter of Charlie (Brendan Fraser), who is trying to mend fences with her.