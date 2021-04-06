Salma Hayek Bags Role In Ridley Scott's Movie 'House Of Gucci' Alongside Lady Gaga

Hollywood actor Salma Hayek is popularly known for her role in films like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Grown Ups and more. The actor will also soon be seen in an upcoming superhero flick in Marvel Cinematic Universe titled Marvel's Eternals. While her MCU debut is eagerly awaited, Salma has recently signed a Ridley Scott movie titled House of Gucci. Here's everything you need to know about Ridley Scott's movie and the actor's role in it.

Marvel's Eternals actor Salma Hayek lands a role in House of Gucci

House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga along with Star Wars fame Adam Driver. Salma will be seen playing the role of real-life clairvoyant Pina Auriemma. She is a friend of Patrizia Reggiani which will be portrayed by Lady Gaga in the film. In an interview with Deadline, the producer Giannina Scott mentioned that she is glad Salma is a part of the cast of Ridley Scott's movie. Giannina has been talking to Salma about the film for over 20 years now and it's finally going on the floor. Giannina and the director Ridley are extremely thrilled about the same.

The plot of House of Gucci revolves around a Black Widow named Patrizia Reggiani. She has been prisoned for 26 years as she was found guilty of killing her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci played by Driver. He is the grandson of popular fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Along with Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Adam Driver, the film also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Al Pacino. Lady Gaga even shared the first look of her and Adam's characters Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. The two are seen posing in a snowy season with classy winter outfits. Take a look at the picture here.

About Salma Hayek's movies

Salma started her career with several Mexican movies in the 1990s. She rose to fame after her films like Frida, Wild Wild West, Sistole Diastole and Desperado. Salma Hayek's movies like Puss in Boots, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Americano, Some Kind of Beautiful and more garnered her immense popularity. Salma Hayek's latest film was titled Bliss which also starred Owen Wilson. The actor will soon be seen in films like The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard apart from House of Gucci and Eternals.

