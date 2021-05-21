Salma Hayek Compliments Lady Gaga's Commitment On The Sets Of 'House Of Gucci'

Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga feature in the 2021 movie House of Gucci. Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who masterminded the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, inheritor to the Gucci fashion dynasty. Hayek plays a psychic who was found guilty of assisting in the murder plot. Salma Hayek sat down with Variety to chat about her upcoming film and she had a lot of praises for her co-star Lady Gaga. The House of Gucci cast is made up of some of the biggest names in the industry, and yet the one that impressed Salma Hayek the most was Lady Gaga and that was because of her commitment.

Salma Hayek compliments House Of Gucci cast member Lady Gaga

Hayek revealed that when she spoke to Lady Gaga on the phone, it was not as though she was speaking to Lady Gaga but her character in the film. She revealed that the two of them had a lot of fun on set reliving moments that had not even made the cut into the film. Hayek marvelled at the professionalism of Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. She said every day she could not wait to get on set and work with Gaga and play off each other. According to Hayek, she and Gaga made a great team and she felt that Gaga helped bring out the best in her.

Salma Hayek called Lady Gaga, “incredibly talented, incredibly smart”. To top that, what made her perfect for the role was the advantage she had over any other actor - her accent. Hayek said that in her opinion no one other than Gaga was a better fit for the role. Hayek felt that Lady Gaga’s affinity for music was what made her even better as an actor. She said that her musical skill gave her a good ear and an ability to improvise which all actors did not have. Speaking about Lady Gaga in House of Gucci specifically, she said, “She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

IMAGE: SALMA HAYEK/ LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM

