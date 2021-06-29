Sam Asghari Shares Video With Britney Calling It 'team Flex' Post Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari took to Instagram on June 29 to post a video with her working out. In the video, Sam is seen standing in front of the mirror and posing with Britney Spears who is seen working out on a treadmill. The duo is spotted flexing their arms for the video. Sam posted the video with the caption, "Team flex over here".

Sam Asghari is seen donning grey activewear while Britney Spears wore a white t-shirt paired with grey shorts. The video comes up post-Britney Spears' hearing of conservatorship. Britney shared the same post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Physical and mental health comes before anything at this point".

Fans in a huge number appreciated Sam for taking care of Britney Spears. In context to the conservatorship, several fans hailed #FreeBritney. One of the users wrote, "Cuties!!! Thanks for having your lionesses back! She deserves the best. Love a couple who supports one another". Several fans also mentioned that Britney looks better and stronger.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' quirky video

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. After 13 years, she finally broke her silence in a bombshell court hearing on June 23, 2021, and requested the judge to end her conservatorship. After the hearing, Sam Asghari took to his Instagram to share a goofy video with Britney Spears. He shared a series of videos in which the two were seen having a gala time on a jet. In the first clip, Britney can be seen taking the selfie video by switching on the dog filter on Sam as she shows that Sam is asleep.

In the next clip, Sam can be seen switching to the broccoli filter on his face and says, “Baby have I ever told you, I love broccoli?” and then moves the camera towards Britney. The broccoli filter is later switched on her face as she says, “this is so stupid” along with a laugh and Sam continues to say, “You’re a broccoli” to which Britney replies, “obviously.” In the other clip, both can be seen trying another filter and make funny faces. In the last clip, Sam uses a filter in which his body is completely narrow from the top and he says, “guys, stop working out the upper body, this is what happens when you work out too much” after which Britney laughs out loud. Sam captioned his post by writing, “You’re welcome” along with a laughing emoji.

