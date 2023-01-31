Sam Smith Releases New Music Video; Netizens Slam Him For Showing Explicit Sexual Content

Artist Sam Smith recently aroused criticism on social media after releasing a new music video for his song "I'm Not Here to Make Friends." The music video has kicked off discussions on social media over its contents, which are explicitly sexual in nature. Sam Smith is currently gaining traction on social media.

The artist is seen wearing a glitter-donned corset, nipple clasps, underwear and a tiara. The dancers perform while surrounding the singer in similar costumes with the exception of a cutout in the shape of a heart. Other parts of the video feature the artist slapping the behind of the dancers, drenching himself up from a clear liquid and dancers in BDSM gear later appear as well.

Criticism over Sam Smith's music video

Social media is currently ablaze with people taking to their accounts and giving their take on the video. While many support Smith for expressing themselves in their own light, others are critical of the contents of the video.

Another reason for the backlash against Sam Smith’s new video is that its explicit sexual content can be seen by children who are subscribed to their channel. There is no age restriction on the channel, which means that children who have subscribed received notifications for the video.

On the other hand, the LGBTQ community also pointed out Harry Styles donned a similar look in one of his videos. While he received a positive reception from fans, many pointed out that Sam Smith is being targeted as his body isn’t lean according to the standards of male attractiveness.

Broadcaster Dominique Samuels took to Twitter and criticized Smith’s video while blaming “degenerate Hollywood culture.” On the flip side, a fan noted that videos such as Sam’s have always been around by male and female stars, though when a queer person does it, there's criticism.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people.



It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face.



And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man! pic.twitter.com/0xpUryCl3a — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) January 28, 2023

So women artists can make explicit music videos, as can straight men, for decades there can basically be soft porn in mainstream music & that's all harmless hetty fun but now Sam Smith does it & suddenly it's perverted grooming filth. HELLO HOMOPHOBIA & TRANSPHOBIA! — Dr Finn Mackay Adult Human Queermale (@Finn_Mackay) January 29, 2023

The artist identifies as non-binary and prefers being addressed via the pronouns “they/them.” Smith is not speaking out in reaction to the backlash and can be seen promoting the music video via social media.